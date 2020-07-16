1205 Topsail Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage tennis court

Immaculate executive home in Laird Point! - Immaculate executive home in Laird Point! 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus large office or bonus room downstairs. Screened in porch. Beautiful tray ceilings, granite counters, breakfast bar, split bedroom floor plan, hardwood flooring. All stainless steel GE kitchen appliances AND GE W/D included for your use. 2-car garage, sprinkler system [separate irrigation meter], and Pest Control included. Laird Point is a gated waterfront community with tennis courts. Cannot park boat in driveway. Pets negotiable, restrictions apply & pet deposit is required. Call or email for pet approval before viewing.



(RLNE4256503)