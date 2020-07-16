All apartments in Callaway
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

1205 Topsail Ct

1205 Topsail Court · (850) 872-7473
Location

1205 Topsail Court, Callaway, FL 32404
Laird Point

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1205 Topsail Ct · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2646 sqft

Amenities

Immaculate executive home in Laird Point! - Immaculate executive home in Laird Point! 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus large office or bonus room downstairs. Screened in porch. Beautiful tray ceilings, granite counters, breakfast bar, split bedroom floor plan, hardwood flooring. All stainless steel GE kitchen appliances AND GE W/D included for your use. 2-car garage, sprinkler system [separate irrigation meter], and Pest Control included. Laird Point is a gated waterfront community with tennis courts. Cannot park boat in driveway. Pets negotiable, restrictions apply & pet deposit is required. Call or email for pet approval before viewing.

(RLNE4256503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Topsail Ct have any available units?
1205 Topsail Ct has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1205 Topsail Ct have?
Some of 1205 Topsail Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Topsail Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Topsail Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Topsail Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Topsail Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Topsail Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Topsail Ct offers parking.
Does 1205 Topsail Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Topsail Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Topsail Ct have a pool?
No, 1205 Topsail Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Topsail Ct have accessible units?
No, 1205 Topsail Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Topsail Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Topsail Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 Topsail Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1205 Topsail Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
