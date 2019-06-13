All apartments in Callahan
Find more places like 45172 Brown St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Callahan, FL
/
45172 Brown St
Last updated June 13 2019 at 7:06 AM

45172 Brown St

45172 Brown Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

45172 Brown Street, Callahan, FL 32011

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed room 2.5 bath, roomy master bed room, 20 Minutes from River City Market place, Near West Nassau High School no yard 2 car parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45172 Brown St have any available units?
45172 Brown St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Callahan, FL.
What amenities does 45172 Brown St have?
Some of 45172 Brown St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45172 Brown St currently offering any rent specials?
45172 Brown St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45172 Brown St pet-friendly?
No, 45172 Brown St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Callahan.
Does 45172 Brown St offer parking?
Yes, 45172 Brown St offers parking.
Does 45172 Brown St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45172 Brown St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45172 Brown St have a pool?
No, 45172 Brown St does not have a pool.
Does 45172 Brown St have accessible units?
No, 45172 Brown St does not have accessible units.
Does 45172 Brown St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45172 Brown St has units with dishwashers.
Does 45172 Brown St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 45172 Brown St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLStarke, FLDock Junction, GAAsbury Lake, FLNeptune Beach, FL
St. Simons, GAKingsland, GABellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLFruit Cove, FLSawgrass, FLWorld Golf Village, FLCountry Club Estates, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaCollege of Coastal Georgia
Florida State College at Jacksonville