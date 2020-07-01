Apartment List
butler beach
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:50 PM

17 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Butler Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Butler Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
4225 A1A South
4225 A1a, Butler Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
495 sqft
Spacious 1br/1ba Completely Furnished Unit In Ocean Grove Camp Resort.
Results within 5 miles of Butler Beach
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 1 at 12:43pm
$
2 Units Available
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose from one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with open-concept floor plans and sophisticated finishes, not to mention Intracoastal views of Old St. Augustine and the Lighthouse Museum.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
8 Units Available
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
947 sqft
Offering one- and two-bedroom floorplans, this community features a stunning beach location, grassy areas, and pet-friendly units with in-unit air conditioning, dishwasher and recent renovations. Kitchens feature refrigerators and ranges.

1 of 23

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
428 S Hidden Tree Dr
428 South Hidden Tree Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1607 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been recently renovated and is ready for move in! Featuring 1,607 sq ft of living space, a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate dining area, spacious living area and more! Fresh

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
209 Cantabria Way - 201
209 Cantabria Way, St. Augustine Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1778 sqft
3 bedroom / 2 bathroom / Covered Lanai / Master with separate Garden tub Elevator / 2 covered Parking spaces / Storage unit The Wadsworth opens to a inviting foyer that leads to the open living, dining areas and a covered Lanai.

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
243 Amistad Drive
243 Amistad Drive, St. Augustine Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1799 sqft
Peace, quiet and serenity with this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome tucked away in St. Augustine's Villages of Valencia! Upstairs loft can be used for a quiet reading nook or extra den. The master bedroom and bath are located downstairs.

1 of 21

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
31205 Harbour Vista Circle
31205 Harbour Vista Circle, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1092 sqft
2nd Floor 2 Bedroom,2 Bathroom Granada Floor Plan With Updated Floors Located In The Preserve On Anastasia Island. Dining Room With Open Kitchen With Breakfast Bar. Laundry Off The Kitchen. Master Bedroom With En-suite Bathroom & Walk In Closet.

1 of 17

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
104 Casters Court
104 Casters Court, St. Augustine Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1630 sqft
Sweet location Close to beach, shops and in the midst of sought after St. Augustine Beach activity. Unfurnished 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath two story home Located in Serenity Bay, close to the beach, shopping and restaurants plus zoned for top schools.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
549 Segovia Road
549 Segovia Road, St. Augustine South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1532 sqft
Freshly Renovated Home In The St. Augustine South Subdivision. Interior: Modern Kitchen And Bathrooms. Fresh Paint. New Epoxy Concrete Flooring That Looks Like You’re Walking On Marble Throughout! Updated Plumbing,Electrical And Hvac.

1 of 34

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
210 Devon Circle
210 Devon Circle, St. Augustine Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1635 sqft
Large 2 bedroom/2 bathroom with Garage - https://rently.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:08pm
1 Unit Available
104 Serenity Bay Blvd
104 Serenity Bay Boulevard, St. Augustine Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1610 sqft
Updated Beautiful Home in Serenity Bay - Beautifully updated 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths Key West style home. 2 story home with garage plus a bonus room/loft Located on Anastasia Island. Close to the beach and easy biking around the area.
Results within 10 miles of Butler Beach

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
997 Oak Arbor Circle
997 Oak Arbor Circle, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1664 sqft
Beautifully Updated 4 Bedroom home in Heritage Park! - Come see this beautifully updated home in Heritage Park! This home features an open floorplan and serene lake views! All 4 bedrooms have carpet, and the main living areas are a beautiful

1 of 19

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
124 Plantation Point Drive
124 Plantation Point Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1186 sqft
•Newer construction duplex •Living room and dining area combo •Kitchen offers:stainless steel appliances including over the stove microwave, dark wood cabinets and a breakfast bar •Carpet in main living areas and bedrooms •Split bedroom

1 of 33

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
110 Ocean Hollow Lane
110 Ocean Hollow Lane, Villano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
964 sqft
Come view the third floor STUNNING ocean views and live like you're on vacation year round! The peaceful feeling this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo gives you is priceless.

1 of 17

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
2884 N Fifth Street
2884 North 5th Street, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1376 sqft
This Home Is A Three Bedroom,Two Baths,Two Car Garage With A Fenced In Backyard. Conveniently Close To I95,Within 5 Minutes Driving Distance To Multiple Commercial Shopping Plazas,Restaurants,And Schools.

1 of 17

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
Lincolnville
123 Moore St
123 Moore Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
A beautifully furnished, like new home in the Lincolnville neighborhood. Home is walking distance or a short bike ride to downtown St Augustine or Flagler College.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Butler Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Butler Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

