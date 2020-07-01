Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:50 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Butler Beach, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Butler Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
7265 A1A S.
7265 A1a, Crescent Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1045 sqft
Enjoy Beautiful Sunsets In This Comfortable 2 Bedroom Condo/Town Home,Sleeps 4,On The Intracoastal Waterway (icw) In Crescent Beach,A Short Distance To Historic St. Augustine.
Last updated July 1 at 12:43pm
2 Units Available
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose from one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with open-concept floor plans and sophisticated finishes, not to mention Intracoastal views of Old St. Augustine and the Lighthouse Museum.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
8 Units Available
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
947 sqft
Offering one- and two-bedroom floorplans, this community features a stunning beach location, grassy areas, and pet-friendly units with in-unit air conditioning, dishwasher and recent renovations. Kitchens feature refrigerators and ranges.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Old City
105 Marine Street #3
105 Marine Street, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
507 sqft
Here Is Your Opportunity To Rent A Piece Of History On The Bayfront In Downtown St. Augustine.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
614 Wild Bird Ln
614 Wild Bird Lane, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2164 sqft
2164 Sf,Waterview Executive Home In Upscale Country Club Golfing Community W/24-7 Security. Home Features Fantastic Finishes Throughout. New Hardwood Floors In Dr To Lr.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
550 Florida Club 201
550 Florida Club Boulevard, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1285 sqft
Spacious 3-Bedroom 2-Bath, 2nd floor Apartment - Spacious three bedrooms, 2nd floor apartment. Excellent open floor plan with Hardwood floors and tile throughout. Amenities include a golf course, clubhouse, fitness center, and billiards room.

Last updated July 1 at 04:25pm
1 Unit Available
4116 Palmetto Bay Drive
4116 Palmetto Bay Drive, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2199 sqft
CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, AVAILABLE 08/15/2020 Golf course home in Cypress Lakes! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath beauty is priced right and move in ready. As you enter the home you will admire the spacious formal living and dining room area.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Old City
105 Marine Street #4
105 Marine St, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1423 sqft
Here Is Your Opportunity To Rent A Piece Of History On The Bayfront In Downtown St. Augustine.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
405 2ND ST
405 2nd Street, Villano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1329 sqft
Welcome to the beach!! This charming beach cottage is located within walking distance of the beach and intracoastal waterway. Located minutes from Vilano Beach & historic St. Augustine. Ponte Vedra Beach & the city of Jacksonville are a short drive.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Butler Beach, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Butler Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

