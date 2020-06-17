All apartments in Butler Beach
Find more places like 5367 3rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Butler Beach, FL
/
5367 3rd Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:10 AM

5367 3rd Street

5367 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Butler Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5367 3rd Street, Butler Beach, FL 32080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Adorable home in Butler Beach! Five minute walk to the beach. Pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5367 3rd Street have any available units?
5367 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Butler Beach, FL.
What amenities does 5367 3rd Street have?
Some of 5367 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5367 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
5367 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5367 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5367 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 5367 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 5367 3rd Street does offer parking.
Does 5367 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5367 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5367 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 5367 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 5367 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 5367 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5367 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5367 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5367 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5367 3rd Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Butler Beach 2 BedroomsButler Beach Apartments with Parking
Butler Beach Apartments with PoolButler Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Butler Beach Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLDaytona Beach, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FL
DeLand, FLSt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLDe Leon Springs, FLNeptune Beach, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FLPonce Inlet, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Edward Waters CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Jacksonville University