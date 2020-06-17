Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5367 3rd Street
5367 3rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
5367 3rd Street, Butler Beach, FL 32080
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Adorable home in Butler Beach! Five minute walk to the beach. Pets considered.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5367 3rd Street have any available units?
5367 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Butler Beach, FL
.
What amenities does 5367 3rd Street have?
Some of 5367 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5367 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
5367 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5367 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5367 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 5367 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 5367 3rd Street does offer parking.
Does 5367 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5367 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5367 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 5367 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 5367 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 5367 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5367 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5367 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5367 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5367 3rd Street has units with air conditioning.
