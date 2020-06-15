3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C

Amenities

QUINTIESSENTIAL RESORT STYLE FURNISHED CONDO - * 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath, 2-Car Garage with Den

* Over 220 sq ft under air

* Gated Community

* Heated Pool with Spa

* Water views

* Marina with dry and wet docks

* Golf Course

* Tennis Courts

* Restaurants

* Miles of trails for biking and walking



FURNISHED SEASONAL / SHORT TERM RENTAL. Available now. Rented Jan thru March, 31 2020. Over 2200 sq ft of living space under soaring high ceilings overlooking the lagoon / lake. Situated in the resort style community of Burnt Store Marina. This home is perfect for entertaining with its split bedroom floor plan, large kitchen, separate dining area, breakfast nook, and great room. Great view from the spacious lanai overlooking the lagoon / lake and pool. Plenty of natural sunlight as great room/ dinette offer large windows and sliding glass doors. Large master suite with private bath and plenty of closets!! Attached 2-car garage. Community offers 27-hole golf, tennis, fitness and waterfront restaurant. Burnt Store Marina, the largest deep-water marina in SW Florida, is a full service marina with dry dock storage, wet slips and a boat ramp. Proximity to major airports, dining establishments and shopping. World class fishing destinations are a short boat ride away. Capture the beauty of many remote islands as they are just a short boat ride away, or simply cast your line and you will be amazed at what you catch! Call today. 11.50% tax apply for all rentals of 6 months or less.



