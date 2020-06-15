All apartments in Burnt Store Marina
Find more places like 3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burnt Store Marina, FL
/
3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C

3312 Sunset Key Circle · (941) 833-4777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Burnt Store Marina
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3312 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL 33955

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2255 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
QUINTIESSENTIAL RESORT STYLE FURNISHED CONDO - * 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath, 2-Car Garage with Den
* Over 220 sq ft under air
* Gated Community
* Heated Pool with Spa
* Water views
* Marina with dry and wet docks
* Golf Course
* Tennis Courts
* Restaurants
* Miles of trails for biking and walking

FURNISHED SEASONAL / SHORT TERM RENTAL. Available now. Rented Jan thru March, 31 2020. Over 2200 sq ft of living space under soaring high ceilings overlooking the lagoon / lake. Situated in the resort style community of Burnt Store Marina. This home is perfect for entertaining with its split bedroom floor plan, large kitchen, separate dining area, breakfast nook, and great room. Great view from the spacious lanai overlooking the lagoon / lake and pool. Plenty of natural sunlight as great room/ dinette offer large windows and sliding glass doors. Large master suite with private bath and plenty of closets!! Attached 2-car garage. Community offers 27-hole golf, tennis, fitness and waterfront restaurant. Burnt Store Marina, the largest deep-water marina in SW Florida, is a full service marina with dry dock storage, wet slips and a boat ramp. Proximity to major airports, dining establishments and shopping. World class fishing destinations are a short boat ride away. Capture the beauty of many remote islands as they are just a short boat ride away, or simply cast your line and you will be amazed at what you catch! Call today. 11.50% tax apply for all rentals of 6 months or less.

(RLNE4923785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C have any available units?
3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C have?
Some of 3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C currently offering any rent specials?
3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C is pet friendly.
Does 3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C offer parking?
Yes, 3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C does offer parking.
Does 3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C have a pool?
Yes, 3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C has a pool.
Does 3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C have accessible units?
No, 3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C have units with air conditioning?
No, 3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Burnt Store Marina 2 BedroomsBurnt Store Marina 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Burnt Store Marina 3 BedroomsBurnt Store Marina Apartments with Balcony
Burnt Store Marina Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FL
Gulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLSiesta Key, FLVineyards, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLSt. James City, FLSouth Sarasota, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLBee Ridge, FLCharlotte Harbor, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity