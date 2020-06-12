3255 Sugarloaf Key Rd. #34B

Amenities

pool elevator tennis court clubhouse furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities clubhouse elevator pool tennis court

FANTASTIC WATER VIEWS - * WATERFRONT

* WATER VIEWS FROM MOST ROOMS

* SCREENED-IN LANAI OVERLOOKING WATER

* HEATED COMMUNITY POOL

* GATED COMMUNITY

* MARINA

* RESTAURANTS

* GOLF COURSE / TENNIS ETC.



SEASONAL RENTAL- Rented Jan 1 thru March 31, 2020. Elegantly furnished 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo in Burnt Store Marina, located on beautiful Charlotte Harbor, ranked one of the top ten places to sail by Sail magazine, the basin is just 10 miles to the Gulf of Mexico. Burnt Store Marina is the largest full service deep-water marina in SW Florida with loads of wet and dry storage, restaurant, tennis courts, 27-hole golf course and miles and miles of walking and biking trails. This is a second floor end unit with two expansive window walls overlooking the Marina Basin and the peaceful driveway. Turnkey furnished for your comfort. Fantastic water views from the Master Bedroom, and is equipped with King Size Bed and Flat Screen TV. The building has elevator. 11% taxes apply for rentals of 6 months or less.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4707029)