Burnt Store Marina, FL
3255 Sugarloaf Key Rd. #34B
3255 Sugarloaf Key Rd. #34B

3255 Sugarloaf Key Road · (941) 833-4777
Location

3255 Sugarloaf Key Road, Burnt Store Marina, FL 33955

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3255 Sugarloaf Key Rd. #34B · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1516 sqft

Amenities

pool
elevator
tennis court
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
pool
tennis court
FANTASTIC WATER VIEWS - * WATERFRONT
* WATER VIEWS FROM MOST ROOMS
* SCREENED-IN LANAI OVERLOOKING WATER
* HEATED COMMUNITY POOL
* GATED COMMUNITY
* MARINA
* RESTAURANTS
* GOLF COURSE / TENNIS ETC.

SEASONAL RENTAL- Rented Jan 1 thru March 31, 2020. Elegantly furnished 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo in Burnt Store Marina, located on beautiful Charlotte Harbor, ranked one of the top ten places to sail by Sail magazine, the basin is just 10 miles to the Gulf of Mexico. Burnt Store Marina is the largest full service deep-water marina in SW Florida with loads of wet and dry storage, restaurant, tennis courts, 27-hole golf course and miles and miles of walking and biking trails. This is a second floor end unit with two expansive window walls overlooking the Marina Basin and the peaceful driveway. Turnkey furnished for your comfort. Fantastic water views from the Master Bedroom, and is equipped with King Size Bed and Flat Screen TV. The building has elevator. 11% taxes apply for rentals of 6 months or less.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4707029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3255 Sugarloaf Key Rd. #34B have any available units?
3255 Sugarloaf Key Rd. #34B has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3255 Sugarloaf Key Rd. #34B have?
Some of 3255 Sugarloaf Key Rd. #34B's amenities include pool, elevator, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3255 Sugarloaf Key Rd. #34B currently offering any rent specials?
3255 Sugarloaf Key Rd. #34B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3255 Sugarloaf Key Rd. #34B pet-friendly?
No, 3255 Sugarloaf Key Rd. #34B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burnt Store Marina.
Does 3255 Sugarloaf Key Rd. #34B offer parking?
No, 3255 Sugarloaf Key Rd. #34B does not offer parking.
Does 3255 Sugarloaf Key Rd. #34B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3255 Sugarloaf Key Rd. #34B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3255 Sugarloaf Key Rd. #34B have a pool?
Yes, 3255 Sugarloaf Key Rd. #34B has a pool.
Does 3255 Sugarloaf Key Rd. #34B have accessible units?
No, 3255 Sugarloaf Key Rd. #34B does not have accessible units.
Does 3255 Sugarloaf Key Rd. #34B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3255 Sugarloaf Key Rd. #34B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3255 Sugarloaf Key Rd. #34B have units with air conditioning?
No, 3255 Sugarloaf Key Rd. #34B does not have units with air conditioning.
