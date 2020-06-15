3170 Matecumbe Key Rd. #137

Amenities

SEASONAL---KEEL CLUB-BURNT STORE MARINA 1 BED 1 BATH - AVAILABLE, WEEKLY, BI-WEEKLY-MONTHLY......Come enjoy your Marina get-away condo in popular Burnt Store Marina. Turnkey furnished condo within a short walk to the Marina Yacht Basin with fabulous views of marina life and evening sunsets. Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1bath with tile flooring throughout, plus enclosed lanai, giving more living space to enjoy the outdoors. Keel Club has a beautiful heated pool with the use of a grill for owners and guests. Conveniently located in the heart of the community, next door to the Harbor Masters Office, Restaurant and Fitness Center. Burnt Store Marina offers a full service Marina with over 500+ wet slips, dry dock storage and cradle storage, plus a boat ramp, fees vary by boat size and storage facilities. Burnt Store Golf and Activity Center offers 27 holes of challenging golf, restaurant and numerous entertaining and educational activities throughout the year, memberships required for some activities, golf is pay as you play. Very friendly community you will love to experience.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5614819)