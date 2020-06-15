All apartments in Burnt Store Marina
Find more places like 3170 Matecumbe Key Rd. #137.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burnt Store Marina, FL
/
3170 Matecumbe Key Rd. #137
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3170 Matecumbe Key Rd. #137

3170 Matecumbe Key Road · (239) 330-8057
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Burnt Store Marina
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3170 Matecumbe Key Road, Burnt Store Marina, FL 33955

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3170 Matecumbe Key Rd. #137 - 1 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
SEASONAL---KEEL CLUB-BURNT STORE MARINA 1 BED 1 BATH - AVAILABLE, WEEKLY, BI-WEEKLY-MONTHLY......Come enjoy your Marina get-away condo in popular Burnt Store Marina. Turnkey furnished condo within a short walk to the Marina Yacht Basin with fabulous views of marina life and evening sunsets. Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1bath with tile flooring throughout, plus enclosed lanai, giving more living space to enjoy the outdoors. Keel Club has a beautiful heated pool with the use of a grill for owners and guests. Conveniently located in the heart of the community, next door to the Harbor Masters Office, Restaurant and Fitness Center. Burnt Store Marina offers a full service Marina with over 500+ wet slips, dry dock storage and cradle storage, plus a boat ramp, fees vary by boat size and storage facilities. Burnt Store Golf and Activity Center offers 27 holes of challenging golf, restaurant and numerous entertaining and educational activities throughout the year, memberships required for some activities, golf is pay as you play. Very friendly community you will love to experience.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5614819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3170 Matecumbe Key Rd. #137 have any available units?
3170 Matecumbe Key Rd. #137 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3170 Matecumbe Key Rd. #137 have?
Some of 3170 Matecumbe Key Rd. #137's amenities include gym, pool, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3170 Matecumbe Key Rd. #137 currently offering any rent specials?
3170 Matecumbe Key Rd. #137 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3170 Matecumbe Key Rd. #137 pet-friendly?
No, 3170 Matecumbe Key Rd. #137 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burnt Store Marina.
Does 3170 Matecumbe Key Rd. #137 offer parking?
No, 3170 Matecumbe Key Rd. #137 does not offer parking.
Does 3170 Matecumbe Key Rd. #137 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3170 Matecumbe Key Rd. #137 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3170 Matecumbe Key Rd. #137 have a pool?
Yes, 3170 Matecumbe Key Rd. #137 has a pool.
Does 3170 Matecumbe Key Rd. #137 have accessible units?
No, 3170 Matecumbe Key Rd. #137 does not have accessible units.
Does 3170 Matecumbe Key Rd. #137 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3170 Matecumbe Key Rd. #137 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3170 Matecumbe Key Rd. #137 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3170 Matecumbe Key Rd. #137 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3170 Matecumbe Key Rd. #137?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Burnt Store Marina 2 BedroomsBurnt Store Marina 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Burnt Store Marina 3 BedroomsBurnt Store Marina Apartments with Balcony
Burnt Store Marina Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FL
Gulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLSiesta Key, FLVineyards, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLSt. James City, FLSouth Sarasota, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLBee Ridge, FLCharlotte Harbor, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity