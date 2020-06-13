2041 Big Pass LN

Amenities

ANNUAL RENTAL - Single Family Home - BURNT STORE MARINA - Rent the Marina Lifestyle in Activity Filled Burnt Store Marina - 525 Wet Slips and Cradles - Only 10 Nautical Miles to Gulf of Mexico - 27 Holes Golf Course, Club House, and Restaurant, Waterfront Restaurant with Live Entertainment....Trading Post deli with delightful food menu and light groceries/gifts & Bike and Kayak Rentals...BSM Fitness, Racquet and Pool Club including Pickleball....This FULLY FURNISHED/TURN KEY 12 Month rental has newly painted Exterior & Interior...New Stainless Appliances...Relaxing Tropical Views from oversize screened lanai with triple stacking sliders in great room for panoramic views from inside....Two Car Garage....Paver Brick Driveway.....RENTING Doesn't Get any better than this!!! **Owners are Licensed Real Estate Agents**