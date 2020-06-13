All apartments in Burnt Store Marina
2041 Big Pass LN

2041 Big Pass Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2041 Big Pass Lane, Burnt Store Marina, FL 33955

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
ANNUAL RENTAL - Single Family Home - BURNT STORE MARINA - Rent the Marina Lifestyle in Activity Filled Burnt Store Marina - 525 Wet Slips and Cradles - Only 10 Nautical Miles to Gulf of Mexico - 27 Holes Golf Course, Club House, and Restaurant, Waterfront Restaurant with Live Entertainment....Trading Post deli with delightful food menu and light groceries/gifts & Bike and Kayak Rentals...BSM Fitness, Racquet and Pool Club including Pickleball....This FULLY FURNISHED/TURN KEY 12 Month rental has newly painted Exterior & Interior...New Stainless Appliances...Relaxing Tropical Views from oversize screened lanai with triple stacking sliders in great room for panoramic views from inside....Two Car Garage....Paver Brick Driveway.....RENTING Doesn't Get any better than this!!! **Owners are Licensed Real Estate Agents**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2041 Big Pass LN have any available units?
2041 Big Pass LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnt Store Marina, FL.
What amenities does 2041 Big Pass LN have?
Some of 2041 Big Pass LN's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2041 Big Pass LN currently offering any rent specials?
2041 Big Pass LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2041 Big Pass LN pet-friendly?
No, 2041 Big Pass LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burnt Store Marina.
Does 2041 Big Pass LN offer parking?
Yes, 2041 Big Pass LN does offer parking.
Does 2041 Big Pass LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2041 Big Pass LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2041 Big Pass LN have a pool?
Yes, 2041 Big Pass LN has a pool.
Does 2041 Big Pass LN have accessible units?
No, 2041 Big Pass LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2041 Big Pass LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 2041 Big Pass LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2041 Big Pass LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 2041 Big Pass LN does not have units with air conditioning.
