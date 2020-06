Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Location, Location ~ 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Villa - This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath has Tile Floors Throughout! High Ceilings and a Great Pond View! Screened Rear Porch and small storage closet. Great Community Pool close by for cooling off on those hot Florida days! There are parking restrictions within the community - passes are mandatory. Separate community Application and approval required, contact our office for instructions.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5170033)