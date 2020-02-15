All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
Find more places like 501 Floral Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
/
501 Floral Dr
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

501 Floral Dr

501 Floral Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buenaventura Lakes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

501 Floral Drive, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Buenaventura Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5532270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Floral Dr have any available units?
501 Floral Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buenaventura Lakes, FL.
Is 501 Floral Dr currently offering any rent specials?
501 Floral Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Floral Dr pet-friendly?
No, 501 Floral Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buenaventura Lakes.
Does 501 Floral Dr offer parking?
No, 501 Floral Dr does not offer parking.
Does 501 Floral Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Floral Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Floral Dr have a pool?
No, 501 Floral Dr does not have a pool.
Does 501 Floral Dr have accessible units?
No, 501 Floral Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Floral Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Floral Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Floral Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Floral Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buenaventura Lakes 2 BedroomsBuenaventura Lakes Apartments with Balcony
Buenaventura Lakes Apartments with ParkingBuenaventura Lakes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buenaventura Lakes Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FL
University, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLAvon Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College