Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
Find more places like 501 Floral Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
/
501 Floral Dr
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
501 Floral Dr
501 Floral Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buenaventura Lakes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
501 Floral Drive, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Buenaventura Lakes
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5532270)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 501 Floral Dr have any available units?
501 Floral Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
.
Is 501 Floral Dr currently offering any rent specials?
501 Floral Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Floral Dr pet-friendly?
No, 501 Floral Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buenaventura Lakes
.
Does 501 Floral Dr offer parking?
No, 501 Floral Dr does not offer parking.
Does 501 Floral Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Floral Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Floral Dr have a pool?
No, 501 Floral Dr does not have a pool.
Does 501 Floral Dr have accessible units?
No, 501 Floral Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Floral Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Floral Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Floral Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Floral Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Buenaventura Lakes 2 Bedrooms
Buenaventura Lakes Apartments with Balcony
Buenaventura Lakes Apartments with Parking
Buenaventura Lakes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buenaventura Lakes Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Maitland, FL
Plant City, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Groveland, FL
Cape Canaveral, FL
Port St. John, FL
Merritt Island, FL
Cocoa Beach, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FL
University, FL
Lake Wales, FL
Deltona, FL
South Apopka, FL
Bay Hill, FL
Haines City, FL
Glencoe, FL
Cocoa West, FL
Viera East, FL
Indian Harbour Beach, FL
South Patrick Shores, FL
Avon Park, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Central Florida
Florida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College