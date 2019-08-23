All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
Find more places like 350 BUTTONWOOD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
/
350 BUTTONWOOD DRIVE
Last updated August 23 2019 at 12:29 PM

350 BUTTONWOOD DRIVE

350 Buttonwood Drive · (407) 932-3400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Buenaventura Lakes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

350 Buttonwood Drive, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Buenaventura Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1486 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nicely remodeled 3bed/2bath in Buena Ventura Lakes, New Appliances, Berber Carpet, Ceramic in all Wet Areas, New Kitchen Cabinetry, Bathrooms updated and Freshly Painted. Home backs onto small canal, so property offers privacy as well as being completely fenced. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and schools. BVL also offers easy access to Osceola Pkwy. and Florida Turnpike. Landscaping is included in monthly rent. Move in requires 1st, Last Month and an Equal Amount of Security. OWNER SAYS NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 BUTTONWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
350 BUTTONWOOD DRIVE has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 350 BUTTONWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 350 BUTTONWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 BUTTONWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
350 BUTTONWOOD DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 BUTTONWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 350 BUTTONWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buenaventura Lakes.
Does 350 BUTTONWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 350 BUTTONWOOD DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 350 BUTTONWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 BUTTONWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 BUTTONWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 350 BUTTONWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 350 BUTTONWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 350 BUTTONWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 350 BUTTONWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 BUTTONWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 350 BUTTONWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 350 BUTTONWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 350 BUTTONWOOD DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buenaventura Lakes 2 BedroomsBuenaventura Lakes Apartments with Balcony
Buenaventura Lakes Apartments with ParkingBuenaventura Lakes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buenaventura Lakes Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FL
University, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLAvon Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity