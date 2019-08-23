350 BUTTONWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Nicely remodeled 3bed/2bath in Buena Ventura Lakes, New Appliances, Berber Carpet, Ceramic in all Wet Areas, New Kitchen Cabinetry, Bathrooms updated and Freshly Painted. Home backs onto small canal, so property offers privacy as well as being completely fenced. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and schools. BVL also offers easy access to Osceola Pkwy. and Florida Turnpike. Landscaping is included in monthly rent. Move in requires 1st, Last Month and an Equal Amount of Security. OWNER SAYS NO PETS!