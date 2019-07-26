All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
Last updated July 26 2019 at 4:25 PM

3237 Fairfield Dr

3237 Fairfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3237 Fairfield Drive, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8699d3a090 ---- This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home includes pool care and is a must see. Call to schedule a showing today

12 Months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3237 Fairfield Dr have any available units?
3237 Fairfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buenaventura Lakes, FL.
Is 3237 Fairfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3237 Fairfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3237 Fairfield Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3237 Fairfield Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buenaventura Lakes.
Does 3237 Fairfield Dr offer parking?
No, 3237 Fairfield Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3237 Fairfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3237 Fairfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3237 Fairfield Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3237 Fairfield Dr has a pool.
Does 3237 Fairfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 3237 Fairfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3237 Fairfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3237 Fairfield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3237 Fairfield Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3237 Fairfield Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

