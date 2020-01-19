Rent Calculator
Last updated January 19 2020 at 6:48 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
32 LAS PALMAS WAY
32 West Las Palmas Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
32 West Las Palmas Way, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Buenaventura Lakes
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious and clean 3/2 corner-unit townhouse. Tile floors throughout. Quick access to 417, the Turnpike and the airport. Close to restaurants, grocery stores and shopping malls.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 32 LAS PALMAS WAY have any available units?
32 LAS PALMAS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
.
Is 32 LAS PALMAS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
32 LAS PALMAS WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 LAS PALMAS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 32 LAS PALMAS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buenaventura Lakes
.
Does 32 LAS PALMAS WAY offer parking?
No, 32 LAS PALMAS WAY does not offer parking.
Does 32 LAS PALMAS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 LAS PALMAS WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 LAS PALMAS WAY have a pool?
No, 32 LAS PALMAS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 32 LAS PALMAS WAY have accessible units?
No, 32 LAS PALMAS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 32 LAS PALMAS WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 LAS PALMAS WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 LAS PALMAS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 LAS PALMAS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
