Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3017 STILLWATER DRIVE
Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:22 PM

3017 STILLWATER DRIVE

3017 Stillwater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3017 Stillwater Drive, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
beautiful home ceramic and wood floors all over, close to major roads like Turnpike and 417, Airport is 6 minutes drive. 20 to 30 minutes to all Disney Parks, Universal Parks and 5 minutes to Medical City Lake Nona Area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3017 STILLWATER DRIVE have any available units?
3017 STILLWATER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buenaventura Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 3017 STILLWATER DRIVE have?
Some of 3017 STILLWATER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3017 STILLWATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3017 STILLWATER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 STILLWATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3017 STILLWATER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buenaventura Lakes.
Does 3017 STILLWATER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3017 STILLWATER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3017 STILLWATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3017 STILLWATER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 STILLWATER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3017 STILLWATER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3017 STILLWATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3017 STILLWATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3017 STILLWATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3017 STILLWATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3017 STILLWATER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3017 STILLWATER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
