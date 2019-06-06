beautiful home ceramic and wood floors all over, close to major roads like Turnpike and 417, Airport is 6 minutes drive. 20 to 30 minutes to all Disney Parks, Universal Parks and 5 minutes to Medical City Lake Nona Area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3017 STILLWATER DRIVE have any available units?
3017 STILLWATER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buenaventura Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 3017 STILLWATER DRIVE have?
Some of 3017 STILLWATER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3017 STILLWATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3017 STILLWATER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.