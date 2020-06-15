2902 Roxbury Ct

Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Full Bath High Ceiling Home For Rent!!

Come View This Amazing 4 Bed 2 Full Bath Single Family Home for Rent in Kissimmee FL!

Welcome home to this spacious 4 bed 2 Full bath home! Tile and Laminate Flooring throughout the entire home. Great for entertaining family and friends. There is a separate dining room and office den, High Ceilings in the main living space and breakfast nook. The Open kitchen highlights stunning stainless steel appliances, island breakfast bar with storage below along with an ample amount of cabinetry. There is also 2 Full Bathrooms located in the home, makes it wonderful for a guest to come over and have access to their own private bathroom. As you make your way around the house you will find a large master suite with 2 walking closets and master bath followed by and three additional bedrooms, which are all a great size and lets in a wonderful array of natural lighting throughout the house. Big backyard with large patio for entertaining guests. Making this a very desirable community to live in. Pets are allowed no aggressive breeds and must have Pet Insurance*** .Professionally leased by RPM South Orlando please call 407-917-1459 to schedule your showing. AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY!



BONUS FEATURES: Lawn care is included in the rent!,



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com



Application Fee = $50 per adult

Security Deposit = $1,800.00

Lease Admin Fee = $125.00

First month's rent = $1,800.00

Liability Insurance $12/Month

Pet Fee: $150 -1st Pet / $50 - 2nd Pet



Loammi Cruz

Property Manager

Real Property Management South Orlando and Lakeside

O 407-982-2000 ; P 407-917-1459



