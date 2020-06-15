All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
Home
/
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
/
2902 Roxbury Ct
Last updated June 15 2020

2902 Roxbury Ct

2902 Roxbury Court · (407) 917-1459
Location

2902 Roxbury Court, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Pebble Pointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2902 Roxbury Ct · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2084 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Full Bath High Ceiling Home For Rent!! ( AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY ) - Beautiful Home For Rent!! ( AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY )
Come View This Amazing 4 Bed 2 Full Bath Single Family Home for Rent in Kissimmee FL!
Welcome home to this spacious 4 bed 2 Full bath home! Tile and Laminate Flooring throughout the entire home. Great for entertaining family and friends. There is a separate dining room and office den, High Ceilings in the main living space and breakfast nook. The Open kitchen highlights stunning stainless steel appliances, island breakfast bar with storage below along with an ample amount of cabinetry. There is also 2 Full Bathrooms located in the home, makes it wonderful for a guest to come over and have access to their own private bathroom. As you make your way around the house you will find a large master suite with 2 walking closets and master bath followed by and three additional bedrooms, which are all a great size and lets in a wonderful array of natural lighting throughout the house. Big backyard with large patio for entertaining guests. Making this a very desirable community to live in. Pets are allowed no aggressive breeds and must have Pet Insurance*** .Professionally leased by RPM South Orlando please call 407-917-1459 to schedule your showing. AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY!

BONUS FEATURES: Lawn care is included in the rent!,

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

Application Fee = $50 per adult
Security Deposit = $1,800.00
Lease Admin Fee = $125.00
First month's rent = $1,800.00
Liability Insurance $12/Month
Pet Fee: $150 -1st Pet / $50 - 2nd Pet

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. (John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

Loammi Cruz
Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando and Lakeside
O 407-982-2000 ; P 407-917-1459

(RLNE5806043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2902 Roxbury Ct have any available units?
2902 Roxbury Ct has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2902 Roxbury Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2902 Roxbury Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2902 Roxbury Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2902 Roxbury Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2902 Roxbury Ct offer parking?
No, 2902 Roxbury Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2902 Roxbury Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2902 Roxbury Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2902 Roxbury Ct have a pool?
No, 2902 Roxbury Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2902 Roxbury Ct have accessible units?
No, 2902 Roxbury Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2902 Roxbury Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2902 Roxbury Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2902 Roxbury Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2902 Roxbury Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
