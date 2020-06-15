2841 Paynes Prairie Circle

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Single Family Home in Heritage Lakes, Kissimmee - Spacious, water front 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage and almost 2,000 sq ft. Formal living/dining area and separate family room with open floor plan kitchen and breakfast nook. Spacious bedrooms and master suite with separate tub and shower. Located off Osceola Pkwy in gated community just minutes to airport, 417, stores restaurants and schools.



Available Now!



Call today to schedule your private showing!

Ackley Florida Property Management

(407) 349-8080

www.ackleyflorida.com



12 Month Lease

$75 application fee per adult.

$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.

$5 Monthly Tech Fee

Pet friendly with $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. NO aggressive breeds.



***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!



(RLNE5445586)