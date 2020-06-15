All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
Find more places like 2841 Paynes Prairie Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
/
2841 Paynes Prairie Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2841 Paynes Prairie Circle

2841 Paunes Prairie Circle · (407) 846-8846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Buenaventura Lakes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2841 Paunes Prairie Circle, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2841 Paynes Prairie Circle - .... · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1959 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single Family Home in Heritage Lakes, Kissimmee - Spacious, water front 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage and almost 2,000 sq ft. Formal living/dining area and separate family room with open floor plan kitchen and breakfast nook. Spacious bedrooms and master suite with separate tub and shower. Located off Osceola Pkwy in gated community just minutes to airport, 417, stores restaurants and schools.

Available Now!

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$75 application fee per adult.
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.
$5 Monthly Tech Fee
Pet friendly with $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. NO aggressive breeds.

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

(RLNE5445586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2841 Paynes Prairie Circle have any available units?
2841 Paynes Prairie Circle has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2841 Paynes Prairie Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2841 Paynes Prairie Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2841 Paynes Prairie Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2841 Paynes Prairie Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2841 Paynes Prairie Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2841 Paynes Prairie Circle does offer parking.
Does 2841 Paynes Prairie Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2841 Paynes Prairie Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2841 Paynes Prairie Circle have a pool?
No, 2841 Paynes Prairie Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2841 Paynes Prairie Circle have accessible units?
No, 2841 Paynes Prairie Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2841 Paynes Prairie Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2841 Paynes Prairie Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2841 Paynes Prairie Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2841 Paynes Prairie Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2841 Paynes Prairie Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buenaventura Lakes 2 BedroomsBuenaventura Lakes Apartments with Balcony
Buenaventura Lakes Apartments with ParkingBuenaventura Lakes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buenaventura Lakes Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FL
University, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLAvon Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity