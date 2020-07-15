All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
Find more places like 2718 Port Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
/
2718 Port Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

2718 Port Court

2718 Port Court · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Buenaventura Lakes
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2718 Port Court, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2718 Port Court Kissimmee FL · Avail. now

$1,805

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,480 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5903523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2718 Port Court have any available units?
2718 Port Court has a unit available for $1,805 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2718 Port Court have?
Some of 2718 Port Court's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2718 Port Court currently offering any rent specials?
2718 Port Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2718 Port Court pet-friendly?
No, 2718 Port Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buenaventura Lakes.
Does 2718 Port Court offer parking?
Yes, 2718 Port Court offers parking.
Does 2718 Port Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2718 Port Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2718 Port Court have a pool?
Yes, 2718 Port Court has a pool.
Does 2718 Port Court have accessible units?
No, 2718 Port Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2718 Port Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2718 Port Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2718 Port Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2718 Port Court has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2718 Port Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buenaventura Lakes 2 BedroomsBuenaventura Lakes 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Buenaventura Lakes Apartments with BalconiesBuenaventura Lakes Apartments with Parking
Buenaventura Lakes Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLSatellite Beach, FLEustis, FLFairview Shores, FL
Groveland, FLPine Hills, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FLCombee Settlement, FLGlencoe, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLMinneola, FLDeBary, FLEdgewood, FLViera East, FLCocoa, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity