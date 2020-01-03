Rent Calculator
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2609 WALDEN COURT
2609 Walden Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
2609 Walden Court, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bath, pool home in Kissimmee Area, on a cul de sac and a wonderful peaceful back yard Tile throughout with carpet in bedrooms, freshly painted and ready for move in. MUST SEE IT!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2609 WALDEN COURT have any available units?
2609 WALDEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time.
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
.
What amenities does 2609 WALDEN COURT have?
Some of 2609 WALDEN COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 2609 WALDEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2609 WALDEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 WALDEN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2609 WALDEN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buenaventura Lakes
.
Does 2609 WALDEN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2609 WALDEN COURT offers parking.
Does 2609 WALDEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2609 WALDEN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 WALDEN COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2609 WALDEN COURT has a pool.
Does 2609 WALDEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 2609 WALDEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 WALDEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2609 WALDEN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2609 WALDEN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2609 WALDEN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
