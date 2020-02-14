Rent Calculator
227 Dawn Ct
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM
227 Dawn Ct
227 Dawn Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
227 Dawn Court, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Buenaventura Lakes
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Condo/townhome - Property Id: 213452
2bedroom and 3 bathroom. Each with its own bathroom and bathroom downstairs.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213452
Property Id 213452
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5510990)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 227 Dawn Ct have any available units?
227 Dawn Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
.
What amenities does 227 Dawn Ct have?
Some of 227 Dawn Ct's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 227 Dawn Ct currently offering any rent specials?
227 Dawn Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Dawn Ct pet-friendly?
No, 227 Dawn Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buenaventura Lakes
.
Does 227 Dawn Ct offer parking?
No, 227 Dawn Ct does not offer parking.
Does 227 Dawn Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Dawn Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Dawn Ct have a pool?
No, 227 Dawn Ct does not have a pool.
Does 227 Dawn Ct have accessible units?
No, 227 Dawn Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Dawn Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 Dawn Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Dawn Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 Dawn Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
