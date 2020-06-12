All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
216 Mante Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:38 PM

216 Mante Drive

216 Mante Drive · (321) 236-6009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

216 Mante Drive, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Buenaventura Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1624 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. All kitchen appliances will be installed once we have an executed lease. For more information please call 321-236-6009 Monday through Friday 8:30AM-5:30PM. You can also visit us at www.msrenewal.com for other great Main Street Renewal Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Mante Drive have any available units?
216 Mante Drive has a unit available for $1,630 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 216 Mante Drive currently offering any rent specials?
216 Mante Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Mante Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 Mante Drive is pet friendly.
Does 216 Mante Drive offer parking?
No, 216 Mante Drive does not offer parking.
Does 216 Mante Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Mante Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Mante Drive have a pool?
No, 216 Mante Drive does not have a pool.
Does 216 Mante Drive have accessible units?
No, 216 Mante Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Mante Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 Mante Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Mante Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 Mante Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
