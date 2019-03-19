All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

187 CORALWOOD CIRCLE

187 Coralwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

187 Coralwood Circle, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Buenaventura Lakes

Amenities

garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3/2 located, 2 car garage, large backyard. Vaulted ceilings, open floorplan , split bedroom. Must see

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 187 CORALWOOD CIRCLE have any available units?
187 CORALWOOD CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buenaventura Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 187 CORALWOOD CIRCLE have?
Some of 187 CORALWOOD CIRCLE's amenities include garage, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 187 CORALWOOD CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
187 CORALWOOD CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 187 CORALWOOD CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 187 CORALWOOD CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buenaventura Lakes.
Does 187 CORALWOOD CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 187 CORALWOOD CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 187 CORALWOOD CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 187 CORALWOOD CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 187 CORALWOOD CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 187 CORALWOOD CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 187 CORALWOOD CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 187 CORALWOOD CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 187 CORALWOOD CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 187 CORALWOOD CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 187 CORALWOOD CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 187 CORALWOOD CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
