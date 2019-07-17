Rent Calculator
144 Puelba Lane
144 Puelba Lane
144 Puelba Lane
No Longer Available
Location
144 Puelba Lane, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Buenaventura Lakes
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute house in BVL
Brand New Kitchen - New cabinets - New counter tops
New Appliances
Fresh paint through out entire home
3 bedroom
2 bathroom
Garage converted to an additional room
can be an office or kids play room
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 144 Puelba Lane have any available units?
144 Puelba Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
.
Is 144 Puelba Lane currently offering any rent specials?
144 Puelba Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Puelba Lane pet-friendly?
No, 144 Puelba Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buenaventura Lakes
.
Does 144 Puelba Lane offer parking?
Yes, 144 Puelba Lane offers parking.
Does 144 Puelba Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 Puelba Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Puelba Lane have a pool?
No, 144 Puelba Lane does not have a pool.
Does 144 Puelba Lane have accessible units?
No, 144 Puelba Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Puelba Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 Puelba Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 144 Puelba Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 Puelba Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
