Buenaventura Lakes, FL
120 Lake Point circle - 1
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:32 PM

120 Lake Point circle - 1

120 Lakepointe Cir · No Longer Available
Location

120 Lakepointe Cir, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Buenaventura Lakes

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Townhouse

3 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
One car garage

Screened Lanai

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Lake Point circle - 1 have any available units?
120 Lake Point circle - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buenaventura Lakes, FL.
Is 120 Lake Point circle - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
120 Lake Point circle - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Lake Point circle - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 120 Lake Point circle - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buenaventura Lakes.
Does 120 Lake Point circle - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 120 Lake Point circle - 1 offers parking.
Does 120 Lake Point circle - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Lake Point circle - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Lake Point circle - 1 have a pool?
No, 120 Lake Point circle - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 120 Lake Point circle - 1 have accessible units?
No, 120 Lake Point circle - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Lake Point circle - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Lake Point circle - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Lake Point circle - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Lake Point circle - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

