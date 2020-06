Amenities

Available NOW. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath LAKE FRONT. The Kitchen and bathrooms offer granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances can be found in the kitchen. Tile throughout. You can relax in the screen porch or head to the backyard where you can take in the pond view. This home has plenty to offer, so come check it out today! Near to schools, shopping, major roads and more. Lawn maintenance is not included.