845 Continental Drive.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CHECK OUT THIS BEAUTIFUL 3BR/1BA BROOKSVILLE Duplex W/ Gorgeous Flooring! - Introducing Brookside Villas…Downtown Brooksville’s New Premier Community Located Conveniently on the Beautiful Good Neighbor Walking/Biking Trail & Walking Distance to Famous Restaurants, Café’s & Shopping! -Stackable Washer/Dryers provided in Each Unit. -Gorgeous Kitchens with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and New Modern Cabinetry.



**1st Month's Rent + Deposit ONLY to Get the Keys! No Last Months Rent Up Front!!**



www.BrooksideVillas.net



800 Continental Dr. Brooksville, FL



NO APPLICATION FEES!



Call NOW for a Showing!



352-204-9044



(RLNE5725943)