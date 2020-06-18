All apartments in Brooksville
845 Continental Drive.
Brooksville, FL
845 Continental Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

845 Continental Drive

845 Continental Dr · (813) 325-8413
Brooksville
Location

845 Continental Dr, Brooksville, FL 34601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 845 Continental Drive · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CHECK OUT THIS BEAUTIFUL 3BR/1BA BROOKSVILLE Duplex W/ Gorgeous Flooring! - Introducing Brookside Villas…Downtown Brooksville’s New Premier Community Located Conveniently on the Beautiful Good Neighbor Walking/Biking Trail & Walking Distance to Famous Restaurants, Café’s & Shopping! -Stackable Washer/Dryers provided in Each Unit. -Gorgeous Kitchens with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and New Modern Cabinetry.

**1st Month's Rent + Deposit ONLY to Get the Keys! No Last Months Rent Up Front!!**

www.BrooksideVillas.net

800 Continental Dr. Brooksville, FL

NO APPLICATION FEES!

Call NOW for a Showing!

352-204-9044

(RLNE5725943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

