150 N Hathaway Avenue

Single office available, Has a separate entrance and bathroom. Utilities and WiFi included. Available for move in March 10th. Ideal for a one person office, such as, tax accountant, insurance agent, title company, etc.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
