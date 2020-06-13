195 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Broadview Park, FL
1 of 16
1 of 45
1 of 34
1 of 43
1 of 11
1 of 18
1 of 19
1 of 8
1 of 27
1 of 54
1 of 24
1 of 40
1 of 21
1 of 11
1 of 38
1 of 34
1 of 20
1 of 12
1 of 45
1 of 22
1 of 35
1 of 20
1 of 29
1 of 9
You might not have been to Broadview Park before, but there's a good chance you'll recognize it! That's because it's appeared on the screen several times (as well as other spots in nearby Plantation). The area around the city can be seen in There's Something About Mary _as well as _Caddyshack.
Located in Broward County, Florida is a place called Broadview Park. It's a small place, and many people think of it as a neighborhood of nearby Plantation. However, despite its tiny size, Broadview Park is actually its own town, home to more than 7,000 Floridians. People enjoy life in Broadview Park because it's sunny and warm nearly year round -- this is the sunshine state after all! Broadview Park also offers lovely suburban living near Fort Lauderdale, easy access to the beach and lots of convenient suburban amenities. If you're looking for a quiet, friendly place to call home that's sunny nearly all year round, Broadview Park might be just the place for you. See more
Finding an apartment in Broadview Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.