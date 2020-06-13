Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

195 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Broadview Park, FL

Finding an apartment in Broadview Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Broadview Park
1 Unit Available
1348 Southwest 49th Avenue
1348 Southwest 49th Avenue, Broadview Park, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,645
1902 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Broadview Park
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
$
50 Units Available
AMLI Toscana Place
5971 Toscana Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,522
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,162
1404 sqft
These waterside-located apartments close to Florida's Turnpike come with walk-in closets, ice maker, granite counters and plantation-style shutters. Amenities feature putting green, BBQ/grill, clubhouse and Internet access. Close to Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
38 Units Available
Palm Trace Landings
6351 Palm Trace Landings Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,334
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,727
1312 sqft
Peaceful community with an indoor/outdoor basketball court, three swimming pools, and a volleyball court. Pet-friendly. Located close to the airport, NSU, and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
16 Units Available
New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,376
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,767
1641 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-595, I-95, and the Florida Turnpike. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded appliances, custom finishes in kitchen and bath, and huge walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
21 Units Available
33 West
6300 SW 24th Pl, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,473
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,102
1442 sqft
Near the intersection of I-595 and the Florida turnpike, and just minutes from dozens of shops and restaurants. This pet-friendly property offers a dog park, outdoor pool, on-site gym and clubhouse.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
500 E Country Club Cir
500 East Country Club Circle, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
This beautiful 2 bed 2 bath unit for rent located in a quiet Plantation neighborhood. Pets allowed, $250.00 (small pet) and $500 (big pet)-refundable deposit per pet. Washer and Dryer on site and Pool.
Results within 5 miles of Broadview Park
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
441 Corridor
11 Units Available
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,172
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Flagler Heights
261 Units Available
Motif
500 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,610
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1063 sqft
Introducing Motif, brand new apartments for rent in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, near the F.A.T. Village Arts District.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Bell at Plantation
6901 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,464
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,134
1354 sqft
Well-appointed luxury apartments with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms. Swimming pool and pavilion, cabanas and dog park. Theater and fitness studios on-site, plus golf courses.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Dania Beach
32 Units Available
Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments
1155 SE 7th Ave, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,402
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
978 sqft
Minutes from the canal and US-1. Recently renovated to include updated appliances, patio or balcony in each unit, and new countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Jacaranda
15 Units Available
Gatehouse on the Green Apartments
150 SW 91st Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,348
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-95, I-595 and Sawgrass Expressway. Units include dishwasher, bathtub, extra storage and laundry. Luxury community includes tennis court, racquetball court and game room.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Chelsea
21 Units Available
The Laurels at Jacaranda
9733 NW 7th Cir, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,245
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1030 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, basketball court, dog park, hot tub, and tennis court. Units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and ice maker. Located close to Plantation Central Park and I-595.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
20 Units Available
Los Prados
832 NW 86th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,311
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1158 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Plantation off Pine Island Road. Recently renovated units feature patio/balcony, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and washer/dryer in-home. Community has a 24-hour gym, basketball court, and racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Arrowhead Condominiums
6 Units Available
Cameron Cove
2571 SW 79th Ave, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,127
609 sqft
Great location near S University Dr. and close to Davie Golf Club. Units include hardwood floors, breakfast bar, ice maker, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy communal tennis, pool, and parking. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Jacaranda
9 Units Available
Axis at One Pine
1 S Pine Island Rd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,187
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1290 sqft
Axis at One Pine is a resort-like community in Plantation, FL - minutes from Ft. Lauderdale, Nova University, and major area employers including Motorola and American Express.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Flagler Heights
38 Units Available
The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,523
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,661
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,922
1081 sqft
Come experience downtown luxury on your doorstep! The Manor at Flagler Luxury Apartments occupies the premier location in downtown Fort Lauderdale, FL. Offering studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes planned with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
The Manor in Plantation
601 NW 82nd Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1154 sqft
Located off I-595, so convenient for commuters. Residents enjoy communal amenities including large lobby, beach entry pool, hot tub and club room. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and soaker tubs.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
$
5 Units Available
2500 Inverrary
2580 NW 56th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated, smoke-free community with a fitness center, high-speed internet and a barbecue area. Carpeted homes that feature spacious walk-in closets and screened patios. Less than 20 minutes from Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Jacaranda
28 Units Available
Midtown 24
700 SW 78th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,585
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1543 sqft
In the heart of nature, near a golf course. Updated community amenities include a media room, grill area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Units have hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
16 Units Available
Shalimar at Davie
4901 S University Ln, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden-style residences with custom finishes and 9-foot ceilings. Lots of community amenities, including a gym, pool and coffee bar. Near I-595 and Florida's Turnpike. Play almost every sport imaginable at nearby Bamford Sports Complex.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
$
Flagler Heights
20 Units Available
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,574
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, just off North Federal Highway (US-1). In-unit amenities include dishwasher, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and laundry. Community features bike storage, courtyard, pool and pool table.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
18 Units Available
Siena Apartments
8080 NW 10th Ct, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1022 sqft
Situated right in the heart of the Jacaranda community near 36-hole championship golf course, parks, and excellent shopping and dining. Huge rooms, views of the lake, extra storage and in-unit W/D.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Flagler Heights
10 Units Available
Solmar on Sixth
408 NE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,793
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,048
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,663
1476 sqft
This community features a game room, gym, clubhouse and concierge. Apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Just a short drive from Holiday Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
27 Units Available
Windward Vista
4491 NW 19th St, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1900 sqft
You want more than just an apartment. You deserve a luxury apartment situated in a wonderful community environment that offers beautiful and functional living arrangements.
City Guide for Broadview Park, FL

You might not have been to Broadview Park before, but there's a good chance you'll recognize it! That's because it's appeared on the screen several times (as well as other spots in nearby Plantation). The area around the city can be seen in There's Something About Mary _as well as _Caddyshack.

Located in Broward County, Florida is a place called Broadview Park. It's a small place, and many people think of it as a neighborhood of nearby Plantation. However, despite its tiny size, Broadview Park is actually its own town, home to more than 7,000 Floridians. People enjoy life in Broadview Park because it's sunny and warm nearly year round -- this is the sunshine state after all! Broadview Park also offers lovely suburban living near Fort Lauderdale, easy access to the beach and lots of convenient suburban amenities. If you're looking for a quiet, friendly place to call home that's sunny nearly all year round, Broadview Park might be just the place for you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Broadview Park, FL

Finding an apartment in Broadview Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

