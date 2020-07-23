Apartment List
/
FL
/
broadview park
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:45 AM

143 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Broadview Park, FL

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Broadview Park offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and giv... Read Guide >

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 08:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Broadview Park
1351 SW 44th Ter
1351 Southwest 44th Terrace, Broadview Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1400 sqft
1/1 just got painted tile floor ready for move in no hoa
Results within 1 mile of Broadview Park
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
$
42 Units Available
AMLI Toscana Place
5971 Toscana Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,620
808 sqft
These waterside-located apartments close to Florida's Turnpike come with walk-in closets, ice maker, granite counters and plantation-style shutters. Amenities feature putting green, BBQ/grill, clubhouse and Internet access. Close to Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
42 Units Available
Palm Trace Landings
6351 Palm Trace Landings Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,405
739 sqft
Peaceful community with an indoor/outdoor basketball court, three swimming pools, and a volleyball court. Pet-friendly. Located close to the airport, NSU, and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,263
948 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-595, I-95, and the Florida Turnpike. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded appliances, custom finishes in kitchen and bath, and huge walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
26 Units Available
33 West
6300 SW 24th Pl, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
709 sqft
Near the intersection of I-595 and the Florida turnpike, and just minutes from dozens of shops and restaurants. This pet-friendly property offers a dog park, outdoor pool, on-site gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:20 AM
56 Units Available
The Avenue
6220 Reese Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
753 sqft
Great location for commuters, off of I-595. Residents enjoy patio or balcony, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Community has BBQ grill, concierge, pool and trash valet.
Results within 5 miles of Broadview Park
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
7 Units Available
Inverrary 441
1196 NW 40th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,124
750 sqft
Located just across the street from Broward Regional Center Park and close to dining and shopping. Tile kitchen and bath floors, oversized bedrooms, and screened balconies.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:38 AM
75 Units Available
Beverly Heights
Laureat
790 East Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,009
818 sqft
Curated tour experiences available. Contact us today for more information. Standing tall in the heart of Las Olas, Laureat is an icon in her own right. The moment you meet, it becomes clear that she is just as alluring inside as out.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
$
28 Units Available
Flagler Heights
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
787 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off North Federal Highway (US-1). In-unit amenities include dishwasher, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and laundry. Community features bike storage, courtyard, pool and pool table.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 23 at 06:13 AM
17 Units Available
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
Vu New River
510 SE 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,696
781 sqft
Come and visit our luxury apartments in Fort Lauderdale, FL, located at the core of the central business district and minutes away from the hip city scene of Las Olas Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
4 Units Available
Flagler Heights
Exchange Lofts
115 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,970
1097 sqft
Air-conditioned units with in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Granite countertops. Pet-friendly community with coffee bar and media room. Swimming pool on site. Easy access to I-95.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Vue on 67th
4199 SW 67th Ave, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
670 sqft
Find out how wonderful living can be at Vue on 67th in the heart of Davie, FL. Located close to everything at an affordable price.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
31 Units Available
Dania Beach
Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments
1155 SE 7th Ave, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,414
780 sqft
Minutes from the canal and US-1. Recently renovated to include updated appliances, patio or balcony in each unit, and new countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Arrowhead Condominiums
Cameron Cove
2571 SW 79th Ave, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
609 sqft
Great location near S University Dr. and close to Davie Golf Club. Units include hardwood floors, breakfast bar, ice maker, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy communal tennis, pool, and parking. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:34 AM
2 Units Available
2500 Inverrary
2580 NW 56th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
942 sqft
Gated, smoke-free community with a fitness center, high-speed internet and a barbecue area. Carpeted homes that feature spacious walk-in closets and screened patios. Less than 20 minutes from Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
48 Units Available
Flagler Heights
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
768 sqft
Large kitchens, luxury flooring and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include heated pool with cabanas, fitness center and bicycle repair shop. Easy access to State Route 1.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
30 Units Available
One Plantation
1650 SW 78th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,707
756 sqft
Located close to I-595 and Highway 817. Community offers an extensive fitness center, a dog park, a pool and a game room. Homes have carpeting, hardwood flooring, stainless steel refrigerator and granite kitchen countertops.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
17 Units Available
Jacaranda
Gatehouse on the Green Apartments
150 SW 91st Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,327
765 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-95, I-595 and Sawgrass Expressway. Units include dishwasher, bathtub, extra storage and laundry. Luxury community includes tennis court, racquetball court and game room.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
26 Units Available
Chelsea
The Laurels at Jacaranda
9733 NW 7th Cir, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
829 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, basketball court, dog park, hot tub, and tennis court. Units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and ice maker. Located close to Plantation Central Park and I-595.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
20 Units Available
Los Prados
832 NW 86th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,316
878 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Plantation off Pine Island Road. Recently renovated units feature patio/balcony, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and washer/dryer in-home. Community has a 24-hour gym, basketball court, and racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
32 Units Available
Flagler Heights
The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,618
792 sqft
Come experience downtown luxury on your doorstep! The Manor at Flagler Luxury Apartments occupies the premier location in downtown Fort Lauderdale, FL. Offering studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes planned with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
13 Units Available
The Manor in Plantation
601 NW 82nd Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,560
754 sqft
Located off I-595, so convenient for commuters. Residents enjoy communal amenities including large lobby, beach entry pool, hot tub and club room. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and soaker tubs.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Colonial Village
7550 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
673 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Contemporary wood cabinets and separate dining and living areas. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and picnic area. Easy access to I-595.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
92 Units Available
Progresso Village
The Six13
613 Northwest 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
644 sqft
Visualize an unparalleled living experience at The Six13, home to Fort Lauderdale's brand new 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent.
City Guide for Broadview Park, FL

You might not have been to Broadview Park before, but there's a good chance you'll recognize it! That's because it's appeared on the screen several times (as well as other spots in nearby Plantation). The area around the city can be seen in There's Something About Mary _as well as _Caddyshack.

Located in Broward County, Florida is a place called Broadview Park. It's a small place, and many people think of it as a neighborhood of nearby Plantation. However, despite its tiny size, Broadview Park is actually its own town, home to more than 7,000 Floridians. People enjoy life in Broadview Park because it's sunny and warm nearly year round -- this is the sunshine state after all! Broadview Park also offers lovely suburban living near Fort Lauderdale, easy access to the beach and lots of convenient suburban amenities. If you're looking for a quiet, friendly place to call home that's sunny nearly all year round, Broadview Park might be just the place for you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Broadview Park, FL

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Broadview Park offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Broadview Park, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

Similar Pages

Broadview Park 2 Bedroom ApartmentsBroadview Park 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsBroadview Park 3 Bedroom Apartments
Broadview Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsBroadview Park Pet Friendly Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLMiami Shores, FLBiscayne Park, FLMiami Springs, FLThe Acreage, FLCooper City, FLPinewood, FL
Golden Glades, FLPalmetto Estates, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLWestgate, FLOjus, FLLighthouse Point, FLOlympia Heights, FLIves Estates, FLGreenacres, FLEl Portal, FLRichmond West, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College