Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Buy your next home in Meadowbrook, a well maintained, professionally managed and affordable manufactured housing community. Right now, Meadowbrook is offering a 2018 model, 924 sq. ft., 3 bed/2 bath home for only $57,900.00 plus lot fees. Call our representatives today to view the home and discuss how our flexible financing options can lead to low monthly payments for you!