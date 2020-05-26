6794 Vista Hermosa Drive

Amenities

2019-BUILT HOME in Viera's Arrivas Village! 3 Bedrooms + Craft Room, 3 1/2 Baths, and a 2-car garage. The courtyard is great for entertaining and features a spectacular lakefront and Duran Golf Course view. Oversized Master Bedroom on the first floor with large closet, and a spacious Master Bath with double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Many luxurious upgrades throughout including granite counter tops, gas range, stainless steel appliances, and many more. Step out of your front door onto the walking trail that leads to the Viera Town Center Dog Park & Playground. A few steps farther takes you to shopping and restaurants at the Avenue. Community has a large central lake, pool, and its own playground and dog park. Pro-Health Fitness Center and A+ schools are all close by. CALL TODAY