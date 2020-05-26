All apartments in Brevard County
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:08 PM

6794 Vista Hermosa Drive

6794 Vista Hermosa Dr · (321) 779-0210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6794 Vista Hermosa Dr, Brevard County, FL 32940

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2018 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
2019-BUILT HOME in Viera's Arrivas Village! 3 Bedrooms + Craft Room, 3 1/2 Baths, and a 2-car garage. The courtyard is great for entertaining and features a spectacular lakefront and Duran Golf Course view. Oversized Master Bedroom on the first floor with large closet, and a spacious Master Bath with double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Many luxurious upgrades throughout including granite counter tops, gas range, stainless steel appliances, and many more. Step out of your front door onto the walking trail that leads to the Viera Town Center Dog Park & Playground. A few steps farther takes you to shopping and restaurants at the Avenue. Community has a large central lake, pool, and its own playground and dog park. Pro-Health Fitness Center and A+ schools are all close by. CALL TODAY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6794 Vista Hermosa Drive have any available units?
6794 Vista Hermosa Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6794 Vista Hermosa Drive have?
Some of 6794 Vista Hermosa Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6794 Vista Hermosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6794 Vista Hermosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6794 Vista Hermosa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6794 Vista Hermosa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6794 Vista Hermosa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6794 Vista Hermosa Drive offers parking.
Does 6794 Vista Hermosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6794 Vista Hermosa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6794 Vista Hermosa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6794 Vista Hermosa Drive has a pool.
Does 6794 Vista Hermosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 6794 Vista Hermosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6794 Vista Hermosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6794 Vista Hermosa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6794 Vista Hermosa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6794 Vista Hermosa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
