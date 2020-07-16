Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage media room

5936 NEWBURY CIRCLE IN THE WINDSOR ESTATES - A grand 2-story home situated on a corner lot in the lovely Windsor Estates gated community. Features open floor plan with 5BD / 3 FULL BA & 2 HALF BA, living/dining combo, den/study/library and window treatments and ceiling fans throughout. Breakfast bar & kitchen island and fitted appliances in kitchen. Master bedrooms on first and second floor with walk-in closets, jetted tub/shower, double vanity and sitting area. Large loft/media room with built-in bookcase and utility room. Tiled entry way and throughout the kitchen, breakfast bar area, adjacent den, first floor master bathroom and all bathrooms. Vinyl plank flooring in dining room and bedrooms. Beautifully designed backyard with pool, deck and screened pool area and lanai. Landscaped front lawn and large 3 car garage with extra storage. Pool and Lawn care included in rent.



Directions: Head West on Sarno Road, turn right onto Croton Road, turn left onto W Eau Gallie Blvd, turn right onto N Wickham Road, turn left onto Windsor Estates Drive, turn right onto Newbury Circle.



