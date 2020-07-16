All apartments in Brevard County
Find more places like 5936 Newbury Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brevard County, FL
/
5936 Newbury Circle
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:35 AM

5936 Newbury Circle

5936 Newbury Circle · (321) 610-8022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5936 Newbury Circle, Brevard County, FL 32940
Windsor Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5936 Newbury Circle · Avail. now

$2,995

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3512 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
media room
5936 NEWBURY CIRCLE IN THE WINDSOR ESTATES - A grand 2-story home situated on a corner lot in the lovely Windsor Estates gated community. Features open floor plan with 5BD / 3 FULL BA & 2 HALF BA, living/dining combo, den/study/library and window treatments and ceiling fans throughout. Breakfast bar & kitchen island and fitted appliances in kitchen. Master bedrooms on first and second floor with walk-in closets, jetted tub/shower, double vanity and sitting area. Large loft/media room with built-in bookcase and utility room. Tiled entry way and throughout the kitchen, breakfast bar area, adjacent den, first floor master bathroom and all bathrooms. Vinyl plank flooring in dining room and bedrooms. Beautifully designed backyard with pool, deck and screened pool area and lanai. Landscaped front lawn and large 3 car garage with extra storage. Pool and Lawn care included in rent.

Directions: Head West on Sarno Road, turn right onto Croton Road, turn left onto W Eau Gallie Blvd, turn right onto N Wickham Road, turn left onto Windsor Estates Drive, turn right onto Newbury Circle.

(RLNE5632339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5936 Newbury Circle have any available units?
5936 Newbury Circle has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5936 Newbury Circle have?
Some of 5936 Newbury Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5936 Newbury Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5936 Newbury Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5936 Newbury Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5936 Newbury Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5936 Newbury Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5936 Newbury Circle offers parking.
Does 5936 Newbury Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5936 Newbury Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5936 Newbury Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5936 Newbury Circle has a pool.
Does 5936 Newbury Circle have accessible units?
No, 5936 Newbury Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5936 Newbury Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5936 Newbury Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5936 Newbury Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5936 Newbury Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5936 Newbury Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way
Melbourne, FL 32935
Veridian Townhomes
2420 Central Park Dr
Melbourne, FL 32935
Lakeside at Greenboro
7670 Greenboro Dr
West Melbourne, FL 32904
Highlands Viera West
2185 Judge Fran Jamieson Way
Viera West, FL 32940
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln
Rockledge, FL 32955
Reserves of Melbourne
2262 Crippen Ct
Melbourne, FL 32904
The Artisan at Viera
2560 Judge Fran Jamieson Way
Viera West, FL 32940

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLPort St. Lucie, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLCape Canaveral, FLViera West, FLTitusville, FLSharpes, FLPort St. John, FLCocoa West, FL
Merritt Island, FLCocoa, FLSebastian, FLMelbourne Beach, FLSatellite Beach, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLIndialantic, FLWest Melbourne, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLCocoa Beach, FLRockledge, FLViera East, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity