506 Steeplechase Lane

Desirable Hampton Park, this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story, townhouse is located in a gated community with community pool and gym. Unit features neutral decor with white kitchen and laminate flooring on 1st floor. 2 upstairs bedroom suites both with own private bathroom. Screened patio overlooking pond with waterfall. All appliances including washer & dryer. Lawn care included in rent. Non smoking unit. Great area and close to the Avenues, shopping, restaurants, schools, parks, entertainment & the beaches! Come and enjoy this wonderful Florida lifestyle before it is gone.