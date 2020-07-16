All apartments in Brevard County
Find more places like 506 Steeplechase Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brevard County, FL
/
506 Steeplechase Lane
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:10 PM

506 Steeplechase Lane

506 Steeplechase Lane · (321) 508-3801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

506 Steeplechase Lane, Brevard County, FL 32940

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1110 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
Desirable Hampton Park, this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story, townhouse is located in a gated community with community pool and gym. Unit features neutral decor with white kitchen and laminate flooring on 1st floor. 2 upstairs bedroom suites both with own private bathroom. Screened patio overlooking pond with waterfall. All appliances including washer & dryer. Lawn care included in rent. Non smoking unit. Great area and close to the Avenues, shopping, restaurants, schools, parks, entertainment & the beaches! Come and enjoy this wonderful Florida lifestyle before it is gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Steeplechase Lane have any available units?
506 Steeplechase Lane has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 506 Steeplechase Lane have?
Some of 506 Steeplechase Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Steeplechase Lane currently offering any rent specials?
506 Steeplechase Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Steeplechase Lane pet-friendly?
No, 506 Steeplechase Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brevard County.
Does 506 Steeplechase Lane offer parking?
No, 506 Steeplechase Lane does not offer parking.
Does 506 Steeplechase Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 Steeplechase Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Steeplechase Lane have a pool?
Yes, 506 Steeplechase Lane has a pool.
Does 506 Steeplechase Lane have accessible units?
No, 506 Steeplechase Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Steeplechase Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 Steeplechase Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 Steeplechase Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 Steeplechase Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 506 Steeplechase Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Plantation Club at Suntree
201 Plantation Club Dr
Melbourne, FL 32940
Waverly Place
2395 Woodwind Trail
Melbourne, FL 32935
Veridian Townhomes
2420 Central Park Dr
Melbourne, FL 32935
Grand Oaks at the Lake
325 Lago Circle
West Melbourne, FL 32904
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr
Melbourne, FL 32934
Beachway Links
2201 Hampton Greens Blvd
Melbourne, FL 32935
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Woodlake Village
1700 Woodlake Dr NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLPort St. Lucie, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLCape Canaveral, FLViera West, FLTitusville, FLSharpes, FLPort St. John, FLCocoa West, FL
Merritt Island, FLCocoa, FLSebastian, FLMelbourne Beach, FLSatellite Beach, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLIndialantic, FLWest Melbourne, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLCocoa Beach, FLRockledge, FLViera East, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity