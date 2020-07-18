4730 Portage Trail

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Multiple pets welcomed here! Available August 8. Fabulous, well-maintained and upgraded 3/2/2 home with private pool/spa in the gated community of Summit at Sawgrass. The owner is looking for non-smokers with good credit. Open floor plan features tiles thru out entire house, huge living room, separate dining room, high ceilings, separate laundry room inside house, spacious eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry, oversized master bath with garden tub and separate shower, screened in porch, hurricane shutters, additional refrigerator in garage. Pool is unheated. A must see! Lawn, trash, outside pest control and pool maintenance included in the rent. Community has community pool, fitness & club room. Trucks not allowed to be parked on streets or on driveway at Summit Community