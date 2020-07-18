All apartments in Brevard County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

4730 Portage Trail

4730 Portage Trail · (321) 544-3308
Location

4730 Portage Trail, Brevard County, FL 32940

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1837 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Multiple pets welcomed here! Available August 8. Fabulous, well-maintained and upgraded 3/2/2 home with private pool/spa in the gated community of Summit at Sawgrass. The owner is looking for non-smokers with good credit. Open floor plan features tiles thru out entire house, huge living room, separate dining room, high ceilings, separate laundry room inside house, spacious eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry, oversized master bath with garden tub and separate shower, screened in porch, hurricane shutters, additional refrigerator in garage. Pool is unheated. A must see! Lawn, trash, outside pest control and pool maintenance included in the rent. Community has community pool, fitness & club room. Trucks not allowed to be parked on streets or on driveway at Summit Community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

