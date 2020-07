Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Four bedroom home for rent in coveted Grand Haven Subdivision, conveniently located within short distance to I-95, shopping, dinning, Patrick Space Force Base, and Brevard's beautiful beaches. This home boast spacious kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steal appliances, tile flooring throughout and carpet in two of the bedrooms. Practical and open floor plan with formal dining, living room and family room with sliding door leading to back porck to enjoy serene lake views.