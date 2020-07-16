All apartments in Brevard County
Find more places like 1417 Dittmer Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brevard County, FL
/
1417 Dittmer Circle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

1417 Dittmer Circle

1417 Dittmer Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1417 Dittmer Circle, Brevard County, FL 32909

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Like new 3 Bedroom 2 Bath lake front with large screened porch, community pool and playground. Available 7/1/20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 Dittmer Circle have any available units?
1417 Dittmer Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brevard County, FL.
What amenities does 1417 Dittmer Circle have?
Some of 1417 Dittmer Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 Dittmer Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Dittmer Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Dittmer Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1417 Dittmer Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brevard County.
Does 1417 Dittmer Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1417 Dittmer Circle offers parking.
Does 1417 Dittmer Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 Dittmer Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Dittmer Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1417 Dittmer Circle has a pool.
Does 1417 Dittmer Circle have accessible units?
No, 1417 Dittmer Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Dittmer Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1417 Dittmer Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1417 Dittmer Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1417 Dittmer Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation Club at Suntree
201 Plantation Club Dr
Melbourne, FL 32940
Grand Oaks at the Lake
325 Lago Circle
West Melbourne, FL 32904
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd
Melbourne, FL 32935
Highlands Viera West
2185 Judge Fran Jamieson Way
Viera West, FL 32940
Olea at Viera
8920 Trafford Dr
Melbourne, FL 32940
Beachway Links
2201 Hampton Greens Blvd
Melbourne, FL 32935
Park Village
3099 Park Village Way
Melbourne, FL 32935
Woodlake Village
1700 Woodlake Dr NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLPort St. Lucie, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLCape Canaveral, FLViera West, FLTitusville, FLSharpes, FLPort St. John, FLCocoa West, FL
Merritt Island, FLCocoa, FLSebastian, FLMelbourne Beach, FLSatellite Beach, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLIndialantic, FLWest Melbourne, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLCocoa Beach, FLRockledge, FLViera East, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus