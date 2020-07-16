Rent Calculator
Home
/
Brevard County, FL
/
1417 Dittmer Circle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1417 Dittmer Circle
1417 Dittmer Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1417 Dittmer Circle, Brevard County, FL 32909
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Like new 3 Bedroom 2 Bath lake front with large screened porch, community pool and playground. Available 7/1/20
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1417 Dittmer Circle have any available units?
1417 Dittmer Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brevard County, FL
.
What amenities does 1417 Dittmer Circle have?
Some of 1417 Dittmer Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1417 Dittmer Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Dittmer Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Dittmer Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1417 Dittmer Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brevard County
.
Does 1417 Dittmer Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1417 Dittmer Circle offers parking.
Does 1417 Dittmer Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 Dittmer Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Dittmer Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1417 Dittmer Circle has a pool.
Does 1417 Dittmer Circle have accessible units?
No, 1417 Dittmer Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Dittmer Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1417 Dittmer Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1417 Dittmer Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1417 Dittmer Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
