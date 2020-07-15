/
accessible apartments
10 Accessible Apartments for rent in Brent, FL
1 Unit Available
Montclair
926 Montclair Rd
926 Montclair Road, Brent, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1012 sqft
3/1 Northwest Pensacola Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located just minutes from the Cordova Mall. This home features tile flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
Oakcrest
103 New York Dr
103 New York Drive, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
704 sqft
Cozy 2/1 home - This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home that has carpet in the main living areas and linoleum in the bathroom and kitchen. This home also features a spacious backyard and is cooled with window units. Application fee is $50.
1 Unit Available
Mayfair
157 W. Garfield Drive
157 Garfield Dr, West Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$995
1401 sqft
4/2 Cozy rental home in Pensacola - Cozy 4 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Pensacola. The home has tile and carpet flooring throughout. The kitchen has a beautiful back-splash.
1 Unit Available
Highland Terrace
116 Altamont Rd
116 Altamont Road, Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
4 bed 2 bath home near downtown Pensacola! - STILL AVAILABLE: Application fee is $50.
$
14 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1386 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.
7 Units Available
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things.
1 Unit Available
Oaklawn
3805 Ward Blvd
3805 Ward Boulevard, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
988 sqft
Coming soon! - Coming Soon! Application fee is $50.
1 Unit Available
508 N Q St
508 North Q Street, Pensacola, FL
Studio
$895
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Coming soon! - Coming soon! Application fee is $50.
1 Unit Available
Woodcliff
4620 SHADESVIEW DR
4620 Shadesview Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
2075 sqft
CUL DE SAC - BEAUTIFUL LOCATION - WOODCLIFF - PARK NEARBY! ---------- INTERIOR:NEWER CARPETING - FIREPLACE - ENTER THROUGH THE GATED COURTYARD - PASS THROUGH THE LEADED GLASS FRONT DOOR TO THE ENTRANCE FOYER.
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
15 Audusson Ave
15 Audusson Avenue, Warrington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1424 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath home - NEW PICS COMING SOON! Application fee is $50.
