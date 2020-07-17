All apartments in Brent
464 Shiloh Drive
Last updated July 17 2020

464 Shiloh Drive

464 Shiloh Drive · (850) 889-1530 ext. 1
Location

464 Shiloh Drive, Brent, FL 32503
Bridgewood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 464 Shiloh Drive · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2242 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated 3/2 in Pensacola - Beautiful, updated, and conveniently located, this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home will delight. Giant oaks shade both the front and back yard and provide a natural setting to this home that is perfect. Inside you'll be dazzled by the updates: wood laminate and tile flooring throughout, granite counters and back splash in the kitchen and a beautifully redone guest bath. Space abounds in this home too with a large living room just off the entryway made complete with a wood burning fireplace. An additional study space and office provide extra flexibility. All of the bedrooms provide a lot of room to accommodate your bedroom suites. You'll also enjoy the detached garage with work area, the screened in back porch, and the amazing view. Don't wait to see this home. Contact our office today.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4939093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 464 Shiloh Drive have any available units?
464 Shiloh Drive has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 464 Shiloh Drive have?
Some of 464 Shiloh Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 464 Shiloh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
464 Shiloh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 464 Shiloh Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 464 Shiloh Drive is pet friendly.
Does 464 Shiloh Drive offer parking?
Yes, 464 Shiloh Drive offers parking.
Does 464 Shiloh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 464 Shiloh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 464 Shiloh Drive have a pool?
No, 464 Shiloh Drive does not have a pool.
Does 464 Shiloh Drive have accessible units?
No, 464 Shiloh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 464 Shiloh Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 464 Shiloh Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 464 Shiloh Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 464 Shiloh Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
