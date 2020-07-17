464 Shiloh Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Updated 3/2 in Pensacola - Beautiful, updated, and conveniently located, this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home will delight. Giant oaks shade both the front and back yard and provide a natural setting to this home that is perfect. Inside you'll be dazzled by the updates: wood laminate and tile flooring throughout, granite counters and back splash in the kitchen and a beautifully redone guest bath. Space abounds in this home too with a large living room just off the entryway made complete with a wood burning fireplace. An additional study space and office provide extra flexibility. All of the bedrooms provide a lot of room to accommodate your bedroom suites. You'll also enjoy the detached garage with work area, the screened in back porch, and the amazing view. Don't wait to see this home. Contact our office today.



No Cats Allowed



