Home
/
Brent, FL
/
31 E BURGESS RD
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
31 E BURGESS RD
31 East Burgess Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brent
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
31 East Burgess Road, Brent, FL 32503
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
great location close to malls and schools owner pays water and trash. Inside laundry and over patio as well.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 31 E BURGESS RD have any available units?
31 E BURGESS RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brent, FL
.
What amenities does 31 E BURGESS RD have?
Some of 31 E BURGESS RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 31 E BURGESS RD currently offering any rent specials?
31 E BURGESS RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 E BURGESS RD pet-friendly?
No, 31 E BURGESS RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brent
.
Does 31 E BURGESS RD offer parking?
No, 31 E BURGESS RD does not offer parking.
Does 31 E BURGESS RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 E BURGESS RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 E BURGESS RD have a pool?
No, 31 E BURGESS RD does not have a pool.
Does 31 E BURGESS RD have accessible units?
No, 31 E BURGESS RD does not have accessible units.
Does 31 E BURGESS RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 E BURGESS RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 E BURGESS RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 E BURGESS RD does not have units with air conditioning.
