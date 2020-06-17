All apartments in Brent
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

31 E BURGESS RD

31 East Burgess Road · No Longer Available
Location

31 East Burgess Road, Brent, FL 32503

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
great location close to malls and schools owner pays water and trash. Inside laundry and over patio as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 E BURGESS RD have any available units?
31 E BURGESS RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brent, FL.
What amenities does 31 E BURGESS RD have?
Some of 31 E BURGESS RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 E BURGESS RD currently offering any rent specials?
31 E BURGESS RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 E BURGESS RD pet-friendly?
No, 31 E BURGESS RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brent.
Does 31 E BURGESS RD offer parking?
No, 31 E BURGESS RD does not offer parking.
Does 31 E BURGESS RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 E BURGESS RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 E BURGESS RD have a pool?
No, 31 E BURGESS RD does not have a pool.
Does 31 E BURGESS RD have accessible units?
No, 31 E BURGESS RD does not have accessible units.
Does 31 E BURGESS RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 E BURGESS RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 E BURGESS RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 E BURGESS RD does not have units with air conditioning.
