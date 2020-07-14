Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center car wash area carport clubhouse coffee bar parking playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal package receiving racquetball court

Feel right at home at Westwood @60, an elegant community in Brandon, Florida. We bring comfortable living together with a central location that makes life richer in Florida. Perfectly situated, you’re just minutes away from everything you need such as schools, dining, shopping, and entertainment. Choose from our thoughtfully designed one, two and three bedroom floor plans, all of which include amenities such as plantation blinds, European faucets, a private balcony or patio, and washer and dryer connections in each home. At Westwood @60, each apartment home is brimming with amenities that you’d expect and deserve. Now under new management, Westwood @60 is excited to provide an ideal living environment as well as a team who strives to make sure your needs are met. Schedule your tour today and see why you'll want to call Westwood @60 your new home!