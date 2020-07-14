All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like Westwood @60.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
Westwood @60
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Westwood @60

Open Now until 5:30pm
1212 Askew Dr · (813) 993-0718
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1212 Askew Dr, Brandon, FL 33511

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8-1242 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,280

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 5-1223 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,280

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 7-1259 · Avail. now

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westwood @60.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
racquetball court
Feel right at home at Westwood @60, an elegant community in Brandon, Florida. We bring comfortable living together with a central location that makes life richer in Florida. Perfectly situated, you’re just minutes away from everything you need such as schools, dining, shopping, and entertainment. Choose from our thoughtfully designed one, two and three bedroom floor plans, all of which include amenities such as plantation blinds, European faucets, a private balcony or patio, and washer and dryer connections in each home. At Westwood @60, each apartment home is brimming with amenities that you’d expect and deserve. Now under new management, Westwood @60 is excited to provide an ideal living environment as well as a team who strives to make sure your needs are met. Schedule your tour today and see why you'll want to call Westwood @60 your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 3 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westwood @60 have any available units?
Westwood @60 has 11 units available starting at $1,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does Westwood @60 have?
Some of Westwood @60's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westwood @60 currently offering any rent specials?
Westwood @60 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westwood @60 pet-friendly?
Yes, Westwood @60 is pet friendly.
Does Westwood @60 offer parking?
Yes, Westwood @60 offers parking.
Does Westwood @60 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westwood @60 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westwood @60 have a pool?
Yes, Westwood @60 has a pool.
Does Westwood @60 have accessible units?
No, Westwood @60 does not have accessible units.
Does Westwood @60 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westwood @60 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Westwood @60?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Apartments with ParkingBrandon Pet Friendly Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity