Amenities
Feel right at home at Westwood @60, an elegant community in Brandon, Florida. We bring comfortable living together with a central location that makes life richer in Florida. Perfectly situated, you’re just minutes away from everything you need such as schools, dining, shopping, and entertainment. Choose from our thoughtfully designed one, two and three bedroom floor plans, all of which include amenities such as plantation blinds, European faucets, a private balcony or patio, and washer and dryer connections in each home. At Westwood @60, each apartment home is brimming with amenities that you’d expect and deserve. Now under new management, Westwood @60 is excited to provide an ideal living environment as well as a team who strives to make sure your needs are met. Schedule your tour today and see why you'll want to call Westwood @60 your new home!