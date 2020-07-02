Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Palms at Palisades is the family-friendly community you have been seeking. Just east of Tampa and I-75, the community offers an on-site children’s play area, tennis court, and pool. With the choice of a one-, two-, or three-bedroom home, each layout offers spacious floor plans with walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and an updated kitchen. While the community offers many amenities, Palms at Palisades is walking distance from schools, restaurants, and entertainment fit for the whole family!