Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:45 PM

Palms at Palisades

512 Camino Real Ct · (813) 328-5272
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

512 Camino Real Ct, Brandon, FL 33510

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 527-F · Avail. Aug 12

$1,224

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 526-F · Avail. now

$1,224

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 506-B · Avail. Aug 2

$1,268

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Palms at Palisades.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Palms at Palisades is the family-friendly community you have been seeking. Just east of Tampa and I-75, the community offers an on-site children’s play area, tennis court, and pool. With the choice of a one-, two-, or three-bedroom home, each layout offers spacious floor plans with walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and an updated kitchen. While the community offers many amenities, Palms at Palisades is walking distance from schools, restaurants, and entertainment fit for the whole family!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Palms at Palisades have any available units?
Palms at Palisades has 3 units available starting at $1,224 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does Palms at Palisades have?
Some of Palms at Palisades's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palms at Palisades currently offering any rent specials?
Palms at Palisades is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Palms at Palisades pet-friendly?
Yes, Palms at Palisades is pet friendly.
Does Palms at Palisades offer parking?
Yes, Palms at Palisades offers parking.
Does Palms at Palisades have units with washers and dryers?
No, Palms at Palisades does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Palms at Palisades have a pool?
Yes, Palms at Palisades has a pool.
Does Palms at Palisades have accessible units?
No, Palms at Palisades does not have accessible units.
Does Palms at Palisades have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Palms at Palisades has units with dishwashers.
