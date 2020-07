Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area dog park gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage basketball court business center cc payments clubhouse concierge e-payments internet access online portal smoke-free community trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Discover elegant living at Camden Royal Palms. Our modern apartments feature 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans beautifully outfitted with brushed nickel hardware, garden-style tubs and full-size washers and dryers. Our residents enjoy many amenities inside of our gated community, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor grilling area, bark park and a sparkling swimming pool with a waterfall. Conveniently located near 1-75 and the Crosstown Expressway, Camden Royal Palms is truly Brandon's best kept secret. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.