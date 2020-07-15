All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like Avenue @Creekbridge .
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
Avenue @Creekbridge 
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM

Avenue @Creekbridge 

1002 Creekbridge Rd · (813) 370-1206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1/2 Month FREE When You Move-in by July 31st!
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1002 Creekbridge Rd, Brandon, FL 33511

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10-10-3119 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 07-07-3235 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 08-08-3102 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 06-06-3221 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Unit 01-01-3219 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Unit 08-08-3104 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avenue @Creekbridge .

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
playground
Welcome home to The Park at Avilla in sunny Brandon, Florida. Our beautiful apartment home community is located near I-75 and just east of Tampa. At The Park at Avilla, youll have quick and easy access to local parks, fine dining, and great shopping. Our spacious and inviting apartment homes offer two and three bedroom floor plans designed with you in mind. Our apartment amenities include a breakfast bar, full-size washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, wood plank floors, walk-in closets and so much more! Fabulous apartment home living doesnt end when you leave your front door. Weve crafted our wonderful community with your desires in mind. We are proud to feature a fishing dock, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a tennis and volleyball court, and a shimmering swimming pool. Visit today and see what makes The Park at Avilla the best-kept secret in Brandon, Florida!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 3 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avenue @Creekbridge  have any available units?
Avenue @Creekbridge  has 18 units available starting at $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does Avenue @Creekbridge  have?
Some of Avenue @Creekbridge 's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avenue @Creekbridge  currently offering any rent specials?
Avenue @Creekbridge  is offering the following rent specials: 1/2 Month FREE When You Move-in by July 31st!
Is Avenue @Creekbridge  pet-friendly?
Yes, Avenue @Creekbridge  is pet friendly.
Does Avenue @Creekbridge  offer parking?
Yes, Avenue @Creekbridge  offers parking.
Does Avenue @Creekbridge  have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avenue @Creekbridge  offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avenue @Creekbridge  have a pool?
Yes, Avenue @Creekbridge  has a pool.
Does Avenue @Creekbridge  have accessible units?
No, Avenue @Creekbridge  does not have accessible units.
Does Avenue @Creekbridge  have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avenue @Creekbridge  has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Avenue @Creekbridge ?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Apartments with ParkingBrandon Pet Friendly Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity