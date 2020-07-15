Avenue @Creekbridge 

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool 24hr maintenance tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly business center cc payments coffee bar dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal package receiving playground

Welcome home to The Park at Avilla in sunny Brandon, Florida. Our beautiful apartment home community is located near I-75 and just east of Tampa. At The Park at Avilla, youll have quick and easy access to local parks, fine dining, and great shopping. Our spacious and inviting apartment homes offer two and three bedroom floor plans designed with you in mind. Our apartment amenities include a breakfast bar, full-size washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, wood plank floors, walk-in closets and so much more! Fabulous apartment home living doesnt end when you leave your front door. Weve crafted our wonderful community with your desires in mind. We are proud to feature a fishing dock, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a tennis and volleyball court, and a shimmering swimming pool. Visit today and see what makes The Park at Avilla the best-kept secret in Brandon, Florida!