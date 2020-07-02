New to market, spacious single family home ready for move in. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. One room could be used as a 4th bedroom or perfect for an office or sitting room. Close to shops, restaurants and major roadways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 904 WOODLAND DRIVE have any available units?
904 WOODLAND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 904 WOODLAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
904 WOODLAND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.