Brandon, FL
904 WOODLAND DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

904 WOODLAND DRIVE

904 Woodland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

904 Woodland Drive, Brandon, FL 33584

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
New to market, spacious single family home ready for move in. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. One room could be used as a 4th bedroom or perfect for an office or sitting room. Close to shops, restaurants and major roadways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 WOODLAND DRIVE have any available units?
904 WOODLAND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 904 WOODLAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
904 WOODLAND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 WOODLAND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 904 WOODLAND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 904 WOODLAND DRIVE offer parking?
No, 904 WOODLAND DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 904 WOODLAND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 WOODLAND DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 WOODLAND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 904 WOODLAND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 904 WOODLAND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 904 WOODLAND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 904 WOODLAND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 WOODLAND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 904 WOODLAND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 WOODLAND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
