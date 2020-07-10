Rent Calculator
Brandon, FL
854 BURLWOOD STREET
854 BURLWOOD STREET
854 Burlwood Street
No Longer Available
Location
854 Burlwood Street, Brandon, FL 33511
Towne Estate
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Villa 3/2 in a nice community, near to restaurants, stores, bank and mall
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 854 BURLWOOD STREET have any available units?
854 BURLWOOD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brandon, FL
.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Brandon Rent Report
.
What amenities does 854 BURLWOOD STREET have?
Some of 854 BURLWOOD STREET's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 854 BURLWOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
854 BURLWOOD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 854 BURLWOOD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 854 BURLWOOD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brandon
.
Does 854 BURLWOOD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 854 BURLWOOD STREET offers parking.
Does 854 BURLWOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 854 BURLWOOD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 854 BURLWOOD STREET have a pool?
No, 854 BURLWOOD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 854 BURLWOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 854 BURLWOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 854 BURLWOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 854 BURLWOOD STREET has units with dishwashers.
