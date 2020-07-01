All apartments in Brandon
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:54 AM

818 Lumsden Reserve Dr

818 Lumsden Reserve · No Longer Available
Location

818 Lumsden Reserve, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning 4/3 luxury Townhome in Lumsden Reserve! Jasper the pug dog is very friendly!! The community of Lumsden Reserve, in the heart of Brandon that is beautiful that is a private gated community with mature landscaping. A harmonious blend of hardwood flooring, tile, and plush carpeting complements the neutral painting throughout to fit any decor. Bright and cheery with tons of light in any room, the kitchen offers ample space and has a magnificent view of the living space, perfect for entertaining. Split bedroom floorplan features a bedroom and full bathroom located downstairs. Upstairs is the master bedroom with an oversized walk-in closet, with your own sitting area. Not to mention your very own private balcony and master bath featuring dual sinks, garden tub & separate stand-alone shower. You will also find two spacious bedrooms and the laundry room conveniently also located on the second floor. Enjoy additional storage space in the 2-car attached garage as well. Outside also features a fenced in yard with screened in lanai and coy pond to complete your own personal tropical oasis with working Jacuzzi. Perfect end unit location even adding more privacy to this lush green escape you could call home. Close to restaurants, shopping and your major highways for an easy commute, this is an ideal location. ADT Alarm, Water, Sewer, Trash, Lawn care included, pet-friendly, 2 pets maximum per HOA.DO NOT LET THE DOG OUTSIDE!! Occupied. Available 4/17/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 Lumsden Reserve Dr have any available units?
818 Lumsden Reserve Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 818 Lumsden Reserve Dr have?
Some of 818 Lumsden Reserve Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 Lumsden Reserve Dr currently offering any rent specials?
818 Lumsden Reserve Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 Lumsden Reserve Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 818 Lumsden Reserve Dr is pet friendly.
Does 818 Lumsden Reserve Dr offer parking?
Yes, 818 Lumsden Reserve Dr offers parking.
Does 818 Lumsden Reserve Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 818 Lumsden Reserve Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 Lumsden Reserve Dr have a pool?
No, 818 Lumsden Reserve Dr does not have a pool.
Does 818 Lumsden Reserve Dr have accessible units?
No, 818 Lumsden Reserve Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 818 Lumsden Reserve Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 818 Lumsden Reserve Dr has units with dishwashers.

