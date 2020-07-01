818 Lumsden Reserve Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Stunning 4/3 luxury Townhome in Lumsden Reserve! Jasper the pug dog is very friendly!! The community of Lumsden Reserve, in the heart of Brandon that is beautiful that is a private gated community with mature landscaping. A harmonious blend of hardwood flooring, tile, and plush carpeting complements the neutral painting throughout to fit any decor. Bright and cheery with tons of light in any room, the kitchen offers ample space and has a magnificent view of the living space, perfect for entertaining. Split bedroom floorplan features a bedroom and full bathroom located downstairs. Upstairs is the master bedroom with an oversized walk-in closet, with your own sitting area. Not to mention your very own private balcony and master bath featuring dual sinks, garden tub & separate stand-alone shower. You will also find two spacious bedrooms and the laundry room conveniently also located on the second floor. Enjoy additional storage space in the 2-car attached garage as well. Outside also features a fenced in yard with screened in lanai and coy pond to complete your own personal tropical oasis with working Jacuzzi. Perfect end unit location even adding more privacy to this lush green escape you could call home. Close to restaurants, shopping and your major highways for an easy commute, this is an ideal location. ADT Alarm, Water, Sewer, Trash, Lawn care included, pet-friendly, 2 pets maximum per HOA.DO NOT LET THE DOG OUTSIDE!! Occupied. Available 4/17/2020.