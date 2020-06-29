All apartments in Brandon
Brandon, FL
731 SAILFISH DRIVE
731 SAILFISH DRIVE

731 Sail Fish Drive · No Longer Available
Location

731 Sail Fish Drive, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available now. Large lot in prime Brandon location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 SAILFISH DRIVE have any available units?
731 SAILFISH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 731 SAILFISH DRIVE have?
Some of 731 SAILFISH DRIVE's amenities include garage, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 SAILFISH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
731 SAILFISH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 SAILFISH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 731 SAILFISH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 731 SAILFISH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 731 SAILFISH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 731 SAILFISH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 731 SAILFISH DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 SAILFISH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 731 SAILFISH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 731 SAILFISH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 731 SAILFISH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 731 SAILFISH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 731 SAILFISH DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
