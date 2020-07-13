Rent Calculator
729 BURLWOOD STREET
729 Burlwood Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
729 Burlwood Street, Brandon, FL 33511
Towne Estate
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Recently redone with granite counter tops and new carpet throughout. Pool community. Huge master suite. Washer and Dryer upstairs
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 729 BURLWOOD STREET have any available units?
729 BURLWOOD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brandon, FL
.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Brandon Rent Report
.
What amenities does 729 BURLWOOD STREET have?
Some of 729 BURLWOOD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 729 BURLWOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
729 BURLWOOD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 BURLWOOD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 729 BURLWOOD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brandon
.
Does 729 BURLWOOD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 729 BURLWOOD STREET offers parking.
Does 729 BURLWOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 729 BURLWOOD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 BURLWOOD STREET have a pool?
Yes, 729 BURLWOOD STREET has a pool.
Does 729 BURLWOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 729 BURLWOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 729 BURLWOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 BURLWOOD STREET has units with dishwashers.
