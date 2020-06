Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Charming 2 bedroom/2 bath/2 car garage home located in the heart of Seffner. Home offers a large open floor plan. Ceramic title and laminate throughout the house. Huge fenced backyard has plenty of room. The Living room plus den/flex space in the front of the house and dining area is perfect for entertaining and family gatherings. Spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet. All bedrooms have laminate wood flooring. Beautiful kitchen has plenty of cabinets, cherry hardwood flooring,storage and counter space. Washer & dryer located in the garage. Home has a large Hot Tub for relaxing! There is some lawn equipment included to maintain the yard. Located close to I-4 and I-75 you will have easy access to Tampa and Orlando while Brandon is a quick trip away for a great dining and shopping experience. 3 Pets max up to 100lbs. Available 04.01.2020.