Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:43 PM

5718 Erhardt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5718 Erhardt Drive, Brandon, FL 33578
Random Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5718 Erhardt Drive have any available units?
5718 Erhardt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 5718 Erhardt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5718 Erhardt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5718 Erhardt Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5718 Erhardt Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5718 Erhardt Drive offer parking?
No, 5718 Erhardt Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5718 Erhardt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5718 Erhardt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5718 Erhardt Drive have a pool?
No, 5718 Erhardt Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5718 Erhardt Drive have accessible units?
No, 5718 Erhardt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5718 Erhardt Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5718 Erhardt Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5718 Erhardt Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5718 Erhardt Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
